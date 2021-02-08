NEWBURYPORT — The Rev. Gail Cantor, director of spiritual life at Endicott College, will visit "The Morning Show" on Thursday, Feb. 11, to talk about her training as an end-of-life doula.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Cantor about how she integrates death awareness into her coaching and spiritual direction with people of all ages.
Cantor will also discuss the importance of "conscious aging," and why she encourages people to shift their focus from retiring from work to "reinspiring their lives."
"The Morning Show" airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, look on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show also airs on WJOP on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and is available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.