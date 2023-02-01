NEWBURYPORT — The show will go on for Newburyport's Literary Festival after an online fundraising campaign surpassed its $7,000 goal in just two days.
The beloved festival has long been a favorite to locals and tourists alike but was in need of immediate funding to hold in-person events for the first time since 2019 as costs have skyrocketed and large-scale donors were unable to make contributions.
"The true test for the festival committee, along with reaching our overall goal of $20,000, is having so many people contribute, small or large, it all helps. But it shows us that the festival is important to the community, both aesthetically and culturally but also economically," founder and director Vicki Hendrickson said in an email.
In a story published Monday, the festival was in jeopardy of being unable to return due to lack of funding. That prompted the creation of a GoFundMe page last week by organizer Mary Barlow, aiming to raise the additional $7,000 needed to meet the overall $20,000 goal and titled “Invest in the Fest!” Since Monday, the GoFundMe has surpassed the $7,000 goal and is at over $8,500.
Hendrickson also noted "someone, we don't know" donated $5,000.
"Very kind, very generous – to say the least," she said.
The festival will take place the weekend of April 28-30, with Friday's and Saturday's events being held in person while Sunday's will remain online.
Participating authors and poets include honoree Peter Orner (“Still No Word From You: Notes in the Margin”) in conversation with author and festival favorite Andre Dubus III; novelists Rebecca Makkai (“I Have Some Questions for You: A Novel”), Allegra Goodman (“Sam”) and Kamila Shamsie (“Best of Friends”); physicist Alan Lightman, (“The Transcendent Brain: Spirituality in the Age of Science”); editor Midge Goldberg leading a panel of poets who contributed to “Outer Space: 100 Poems”; and historian Greg Melville (“Over My Dead Body: Unearthing the Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries”).
The full festival lineup features artists and writers of poetry, nonfiction and fiction.
The lineup includes poets Mary Buchinger, Robert W. Crawford, Wendy Drexler, Michael Ferber, Midge Goldberg, Andrew Hudgins, Amit Majmudar, Alfred Nicol, Aaron Poochigian, Alan Shapiro, Matthew Buckley Smith, Deborah Warren and Anton Yakovlev; nonfiction writers M.G. Barlow, Karen Fine, Lightman and Alice Sedgwick Wohl; and fiction writers Ben Berman, Nancy Crochiere, Alena Dillon, Henriette Lazaridis, Makkai, William Martin, Orner, Namrata Patel, Amy Poeppel, Jane Roper, Kamila Shamsie and Adam White.
The festival’s steering committee includes members Jennifer Entwistle, Leslie Hendrickson, Kirun Kapar, Hanna Harlow, Hendrickson, Nana Kennedy, Michael Cameron, Skye Wentworth, Ghlee Woodworth, Linda Carpino, Nicol, Bethany Dorau, Meg Moore, Betsy Westebdorf, Giselle Stevens and Sara Kelso.
More information and updates on the festival and times, venues and authors can be found on the website.
