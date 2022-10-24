NEWBURY — A public hearing on possible construction of a utility road with a bridge on a solar installation on Main Street was continued to next month, allowing the Planning Board to complete its meeting on Wednesday in less than 20 minutes.
Board members still made some news, however, during a portion of the agenda reserved for reports on happenings at other municipal meetings.
New Leaf Energy submitted an application for modification of a special permit granted to Borrego Solar Systems Inc., on May 16, 2018, for installation of a ground-mounted photovoltaic solar generator.
The request is to allow construction of a utility access road, including a bridge, in the location of a cart path at 140R Main St. The property consists of 93.6 acres of upland and wetlands at 136, 138, and 140 Main St. The property owners are Karen Yesair Thiel and Kavy Yesair.
The board agreed to continue the hearing to Nov. 2 at New Leaf Energy’s request.
During a regularly appearing section of the agenda titled “liaison reports,” board members relayed to their colleagues updates on what happens at other meetings of key boards, committees and commissions in town.
Planning Board member Leslie Matthews, who is responsible for covering the Select Board, reported that Newbury Public Library is requesting a generator at an approximate cost of $73,000. The equipment would allow it to become a heating or cooling station should any residents need relief from the weather.
The Select Board is considering creating a natural resource officer position that would incorporate the responsibilities of the harbormaster and animal control officer, Matthews said.
She also noted that town officials are beginning the search for a new police chief following John Lucey Jr.’s announcement of his plan to retire Dec. 7. Lucey succeeded Michael Reilly as Newbury’s top cop in August 2020.
Planning Chairperson Larry Murphy gave an update from the Zoning Board of Appeals and reported that three hearings for properties on Plum Island were scheduled for the following evening.
A special permit hearing was slated to continue on Oct. 20 for Kevin and Lisa Barlow, 17 10th St. The applicants seek relief from zoning bylaws to allow them to raze a nonconforming, two-family home and build a bigger two-family dwelling on their Plum Island lot. The upcoming hearing was continued from Sept 15.
The Zoning Board also intends to open two new public hearings. Al Ward of 80 Northern Blvd. is seeking relief from zoning bylaws regarding increased height in order to renovate his single-family home.
William Baldwin wants relief from the zoning laws so he may replace his home, right-side deck and elevated walkway with an elevated, single-family dwelling and new front deck, with an increase in height at 6 Girard Way.
Murphy also announced to his colleagues that Zoning Board member Elaine Baker has resigned and the remaining members must now recommend to the Select Board a third voting member to fill her post.
