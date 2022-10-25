NEWBURYPORT — Photographers are invited to participate in the Essex Heritage Photo Contest by submitting images that best capture the spirit of the Essex National Heritage Area.
The submission deadline is Dec. 16. Photographs must have been taken between Jan. 1 and Dec. 16, and assigned to one of four contest categories to be eligible to win.
The categories are: “Downtown,” “New Encounters,” and “Splash of Color,” as well as a youth category for ages 5 to 17. Young photographers of all skill levels are invited to submit photos taken anywhere in Essex County such as parks, beaches, downtowns, farms or wherever exciting shots can be found.
Category descriptions and detailed instructions on how to apply can be found on the Essex Heritage website at essexheritage.org/photocontest.
Up to 12 prizes will be awarded: a grand prize winner, a youth category winner, a People’s Choice award, and first-, second- and third-prize winners in each of the other three contest categories. The award-winning photographs will be exhibited at the National Park Service Visitor Center, 2 New Liberty St., Salem.
The contest is sponsored by Essex Heritage, North Shore Bank, DeIulis Brothers Construction, Groom Construction, Geller MicroAnalytical Laboratory, the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission, SEE Shore Photography and Ipswich River Watershed Association.
Visit essexheritage.org/photocontest to learn more about the contest and to download an entry form.
Essex Heritage is the nonprofit organization that manages the Essex National Heritage Area by developing programs that enhance, preserve and encourage recreation, education, conservation and interpretation projects on the North Shore and in the Lower Merrimack River Valley.
The Essex National Heritage Area comprises the 34 communities Essex County. For more information, visit EssexHeritage.org or call 978-740-0444.
