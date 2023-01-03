NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon announced he has opened the call for entries for the city’s first Public and Community Service Awards, which will recognize some of the city’s most dedicated, selfless and generous residents.
“Newburyport is fortunate to have such a giving population that is generous with its time, talents and wallets,” Reardon said. “The Newburyport Public and Community Service Awards is a step toward providing the proper gratitude and recognition for these fine volunteers and public servants.”
The city intends to hold the new awards program annually, at the January State of the City gatherings.
There are four award categories:
Public Service Award: Intended to honor a city employee, board/commission member or elected official who has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to serving the citizens of Newburyport. The award seeks to honor an individual who has gone above and beyond, made a profound difference in improving public services, fostered a more democratic society and served as a champion for equity.
Individual Community Service Award: All Newburyport residents are eligible. This award is given to an individual whose volunteer efforts have touched the lives of others and brightened the city. The award seeks to recognize individuals for the longevity of their work, the impact it has had on the city, and the additional giving it has inspired in others. This award could go to those who have worked on issues of housing and food insecurity; those who have served as mentors, coaches, or leaders for youth sports or activities; those who have organized important volunteer initiatives; and much more.
Business Service Award: Recognizing local businesses that have supported community events, groups or activities. Newburyport is extremely fortunate to have a number of engaged and supportive businesses, and this gives the city a chance to honor their generosity and commitment.
Youth Community Service Award: Intended to recognize the positive contributions of a young (under 18) member of the community who has altruistically pursued efforts to improve the world. Mayor Reardon is actively seeking nominations from residents, city employees, and any other Newburyport community members for those who best fit the values of the awards. The recipient will be chosen by a selection committee formed by the mayor’s office. Three finalists will be chosen for each award, and the winner will be chosen from the group of finalists.
All 12 finalists for the four awards will receive recognition. To nominate an individual, business or youth community service award candidate, submit the application form no later than Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.
Nomination forms can be returned to the mayor’s office at City Hall, 60 Pleasant St., or emailed to mayor@cityofnewburyport.com.
