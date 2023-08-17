Editor’s note: This is one in a continuing series of guest opinions about fostering environmental stewardship and leadership coordinated by ACES — The Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics defines green jobs in two ways. First, those in businesses that produce goods or services that benefit the environment or conserve natural resources. and second, jobs in which workers duties involve making their establishment’s production processes more environmentally friendly or using fewer natural resources.
With the bipartisan passage of recent infrastructure acts at the national level, lots of money and energy is just starting to flow into these areas. In our immediate area, the new waterfront park expansion work, dredging of the river, planting trees on our parks and on our rail trials are all examples of green jobs.
“Indeed” the online hiring platform breaks down green jobs into some categories to explain them further. They are:
Energy: Individuals in this industry focus on creating, installing, and funding renewable energy sources like solar and wind power.
Agriculture: Careers in agriculture involve protecting the environment and food sources by developing safe, eco-friendly techniques and resources. Agriculture sectors can also include organic farming, also known as ecological or biological farming.
Construction and manufacturing: Individuals in this industry may determine environmentally friendly processes and materials for manufacturing products and building structures.
Transportation: Green transportation professionals may include those who create, manufacture, or operate sustainable vehicles.
Waste management: Green jobs in this sector typically include those related to recycling, such as coordination and collection.
Policy: Professionals who influence environmental policy and regulation often work in government agencies or nonprofits, where they may create or take part in initiatives to affect change.
Research: Environmental science and engineering roles involve conducting research, completing studies, and developing green processes for various industries.
Consulting: Business professionals can pursue environmental consulting to help companies become more sustainable by evaluating, changing, and monitoring their operations.
To these job categories, Greater Newburyport has many traditional conservationist careers such as roles in waste management and water purification, positions at the Parker River Wildlife Reserve and Audubon, and in many of the activities and roles associated with eco-tourism such as whale watching, boating and fishing economic clusters.
Soon to be a much bigger set of jobs for coastal areas will be those associated with servicing the emerging offshore wind energy developments from land side engineering and management offices, parts depots and operations of service and delivery boats to the wind farms.
In addition, Massachusetts needs to install 45,000 new electric vehicle chargers in the next few years that will need engineering, planning, electrical and construction skills to achieve. Add to those jobs the enormous growth in MassSave subsidized insulation, heat pump purchase and insulation and building conversion away from natural gas heating and towards electric heat.
According to Nexus PMG, a large infrastructure projects developer, many people assume that a college degree is necessary to have a successful career in this field. But trade and vocational schools can be equally wise paths. For those who want to direct their energy to combating climate change, a trade school like Whittier Tech or Essex North Shore can be a great option.
The facts of the matter are: Green jobs — jobs that need green skills — are found in a wide range of sectors, from healthcare to construction. Green talent in the workforce has grown almost 40% in the last seven years. Demand for green talent is already outstripping supply.
“We expect to see millions of new jobs created globally in the next decade driven by new climate policies and commitments,” says LinkedIn chief executive Ryan Roslansky. For example, as of 2022 the number of jobs in renewables and the environment in the United States increased by 237% over the previous five years. In contrast, oil and gas jobs have only grown by 19%.
Many in ACES Youth Corp are setting their sights on such roles and planning HS trades and college choices based with these in mind. ACES believes that the “Future is Green” and encourages anyone who is looking to choose or further expand their career horizons to investigate environmental jobs. They are the jobs of the future and for the long term.
ACES Youth Corps team members ask readers to share this message with others who may be thinking about their future work. Please share any thoughts by sending us a note at acesnewburyport@gmail.com . To learn more about ACES and its Initiatives, visit https://www.aces-alliance.org
