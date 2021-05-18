NEWBURYPORT — Mary Martin, president and founder of New England Equine Rescue-North, will be a guest Thursday on "The Morning Show" on WJOP-FM.
Martin will be accompanied by Molly Smith, who is in charge of the nonprofit’s social media and marketing.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Martin and Smith about NEER’s mission to save endangered horses, ponies and donkeys, and to provide assistance to horse owners to help them avoid crisis situations.
Martin and Smith will talk about their efforts to educate the public about equine abuse and rescue; how people can volunteer or help in other ways; and what volunteers say they gain from helping horses. They will also discuss how the pandemic has expanded the need for NEER’s services, as well as the urgency of their quest for financial support.
"The Morning Show" airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and also livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
