WEST NEWBURY — Brenda Erhardt, assistant principal at Bagnall Elementary School in Groveland, has been named interim principal of Pentucket Regional Middle/High School, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew announced.
The announcement Tuesday comes as the school district restructures administrative services to strengthen core educational operations for the 2023-24 school year.
“Brenda is an exceptional educator,” Bartholomew said. “Having grown up in the district and attended our schools, she knows the high expectations of our school community and understands the high quality of instruction every student deserves. We are fortunate to have her leading this new administrative model.”
The restructuring represents an operational change, with a single principal who would be supported by three assistant principals in the building. It is hoped the change will improve coordination between staffs on educational matters, and increase smooth transitions between the middle and high schools, Bartholomew said.
Though in one building, the middle and high schools will remain separate with their own school councils and develop their own identities.
Bartholomew said in a text message that the interim tag was placed on Erhardt to give the district a chance to assess what is basically a new operating model.
“I am fully confident it will be successful under Brenda,” he said.
Erhardt is a Groveland native and Pentucket Regional High School graduate. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Lesley University and a master’s degree in education from Salem State University.
She started her career as an engineer supervisor in the private sector and became a teacher at Page School in West Newbury in 2004. While at Page, she took on roles of increasing responsibility, and served as interim principal at Bagnall earlier this year.
At the same time, high school Principal Jonathan Seymour has been named executive director of operations.
“Jonathan has been high school principal for 15 years, and we really appreciate his hard work during that time,” Bartholomew said. “He was an integral part of the new school project, and in this new role will be able use his experience and operational skills to benefit the entire district.”
Middle school Principal Terrence Conant has been named director of secondary curriculum and instruction.
Conant will succeed Robin Doherty, who left the district earlier this year.
“The middle school has made incredible progress in student achievement due to Terry’s high level of curriculum and instructional focus,” Bartholomew said. “We are excited to see Terry in this new role supporting teaching staff at the secondary level and expanding the successes we have seen.”
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
