Erickson's paintings on exhibit starting May 27

NEWBURYPORT – Paintings by C. Peter Erickson will be on exhibit May 27 through June 20 in a show called "On the Bridge of Sighs" in the Institution for Savings Gallery at the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
Erickson said in a press release said that his perspective as an architect is that of moving through space.
"Essential to this is the passage of time. COVID-19 has brought us to this time of a 'new normal' and even beyond. In response we persist as individual souls, each finding one’s way through the world, sometimes by bumping along conflicting paths. It has been suggested that the power of art is just to be. However, taken in the context of the passage of time, art as continuum can be about just being, in this ever changing world... incidental, fleeting and complete. This is to say, life passing by; nothing more and nothing less," he said. "As asserted by Edward Hopper, 'The sacredness of everyday fact.'"
He said for many years he painted in oils on canvas but moved "toward incidental subjects caught in motion; painting 'En Passant.' For this approach, I found airbrush techniques, once relegated to photo retouching, to be well suited for depicting the world moving before my eyes."
The gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For more of his work go to www.CPeterErickson.com.
