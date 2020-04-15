'Essential personnel' flag unveiled in Rowley

ROWLEY — Caregivers at Sea View Retreat recently received a morale boost when the facility’s manager created an “essential personnel” flag that he hopes will be flown at health care buildings across the state.
Newburyport resident Scott Wheeler said the flag will honor his staff’s hard work and dedication during the COVID-19 crisis.
“In a time like this when essential health care workers are showing up for work day in and day out to care for patients and residents, it’s imperative these staff members are recognized and appreciated, not only internally, but publicly as well,” Wheeler said. “They are doing hard work, and they do it with compassion.”
Nursing homes and long-term care residents have been hit especially hard by the global pandemic with facilities across the country reporting multiple deaths. At Sea View, the staff have been working tirelessly around the clock to keep people safe, according to Wheeler.
“It’s even more challenging in places where there are cases — hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living and other places where staff is being stretched like never before — and yet they don’t waver,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler came up with the flag concept, not only for his company, Sea View Retreat and Quabbin Valley Healthcare, but for other facilities to use as they wish.
“I hope health care organizations will run with this concept and use it as a symbol of unity, integrity, respect, honor, support and thanks for all segments of health care,” he said. “We are in this together, and if there was any time to come together and unite, it is now.”
Wheeler said he has reached out to Dunkin’ and Starbucks to see if they are interested in the flag and its message, and has sent it to the Massachusetts Senior Care Federation and other long-term care providers.
For more information and to request a copy of the design file for the flag, go to quabbinvalleyhealthcare.com/flag for free downloads.
