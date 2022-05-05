ESSEX COUNTY — Greater Newburyport communities are among the 12 grant recipients of the Essex National Heritage Commission, with awards announced at its spring meeting in Beverly on April 28.
Over the next year, the grant recipients will be working to implement a diverse range of educational, interpretive, inclusionary, and preservation projects throughout Boston’s North Shore and the Merrimack Valley.
The 2022 Essex Heritage Partnership Grant recipients from Greater Newburyport are:
Newbury
First Parish Church of Newbury will preserve their historic Burying Grounds, which are in need of restoration in order to maintain the integrity of the landscape and the safety of visitors to the historic site.
Newburyport
Appalachian Mountain Club will develop an Accessible Trail Hub in Newburyport that will enable people of all abilities and ages to enjoy the variety of trails and natural settings that already exist but are not yet connected. Ipswich River Watershed Association will offer a series of place-based outdoor education programs for Salem Rec, giving Salem youths the chance to get outside multiple times this summer and benefit from nature-based enrichment programming.
About Essex Heritage and the Essex National Heritage area: Essex Heritage is the nonprofit organization that manages the Essex National Heritage Area by developing programs that enhance, preserve, and encourage recreation, education, conservation and interpretation projects on Boston’s North Shore and the Lower Merrimack River Valley. The Essex National Heritage Area comprises the 34 cities and towns of Essex County.
For more information, visit EssexHeritage.org or call 978-740-0444.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.