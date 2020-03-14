Even with schools closed, veteran Port crossing guard on duty 

NEWBURYPORT – With little bits of normal being scrubbed out seemingly by the hour because of the widening Cornovirus crisis, the appearance of crossing guard Robert Kyle on High Street holding a stop sign and helping people cross the road Friday was likely a comforting sight for many.
While Newburyport public schools were closed for a day of cleaning and preparing the district for a possible shutdown, the River Valley Charter School on Low Street was open for business as usual. Kyle and one more district-employed crossing guard were on duty Friday morning and again in the afternoon.
“Just a normal day,” Kyle said, shortly before wading into High Street around 8:15 a.m. to help a parent cross the busy thoroughfare.
But with the possibility of all schools being closed for an undetermined amount of time looming, Kyle would be out of a job for the first time in roughly 20 years.
“Oh, I hope not,” Kyle said, when asked if he thought schools would close.
Any disruption to the school calendar would directly impact his wallet considering his crossing guard gig was his only source of income.
“This is all I do, I got injured. I can’t go back to regular work,” Kyle said.
