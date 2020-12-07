MERRIMAC — A smiling, socially distanced Santa greeted youngsters and posed for Christmas photos in a chilly but seasonal outdoor setting behind the police station on Sunday.
The drive-up visit with Santa Claus, organized by Merrimac Fire Couplings, the Merrimac Santa Committee and the Merrimac Police and Fire departments, drew a steady stream of parents, grandparents and children to have their photos taken by police Sgt. Rich Holcroft and posted on Instagram for the families to download. Volunteer Bob Judson helped out with Santa as well.
Holcroft said the group was especially busy when the event started at 10 a.m., with volunteers directing cars around the back of the station where decorated trees served as the backdrop for the masked Santa.
Children would be seated on a bench some 6 feet in front of Santa, who waved as photos were taken. Many children dropped a letter to Santa into a box before sitting down for photos.
The sergeant said this was the 15th year of the event, with some people who sat for photos with Santa as infants now showing up as teenagers more than a decade later.
Traditionally, Merrimac Fire Couplings has hosted the event at the Merrimac fire station. The pandemic brought a new challenge, so the group partnered with others this year to keep the tradition going.
This visit with Santa was much different from the past, as organizers took special precautions.
After each brief photo session, the bench was misted and wiped down with sanitizer and if children removed their masks, it was only briefly while the photos were taken.
A steady breeze and the chilly winter air gave the event an extra layer of protection to avoid any chance of spreading the virus.
The decorated trees in the photos were to be raffled off to families. Anyone who entered the raffle could nominate a family to receive a tree as well.
