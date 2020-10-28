NEWBURYPORT — A food drive to benefit the Newbury Food Pantry will be held Nov. 7 and Nov. 14 outside Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant St.
The food drive will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Food, cash and Market Basket gift certificates will be collected.
A wish list for food includes canned meals, 1-pound boxes of sugar and flour, ramen noodles, rice and pasta sides, hearty soups, Rice-A-Roni, canned chicken, canned tuna, Spam, and pork and beans. Personal care items needed include toothpaste, shampoo, bar soap, disposable razors and incontinent pads.
Volunteers at the drop-off location will wear masks and practice social distancing.
