AMESBURY — Longtime Amesbury High School Cafeteria Manager Jeanne Sheehan will be posthumously honored as part of the 10th annual Amesbury Educational Foundation, Inc. Autumn Evening of Giving event.
The event will take place Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Ristorante Molise in Market Square. It is one of two seasonal fundraising events the foundation puts on throughout the year, the other being their Hall of Honor event held in the spring.
Former AEFI president and current AEFI Grant Committee Chairperson Patty Hoyt said this event provides her organization the opportunity to fulfill two parts of their mission.
“The first is to award many grants. This year we will be announcing six grants that go back to teachers in Amesbury public schools,” Hoyt said. “And the second thing that's wonderful is the tradition in the fall is to announce the Peter Gray Friend of Education Award.”
The Peter Gray Friend of Education Award recognizes the volunteer spirit and love of education that AEFI Co-Founder Peter Gray, exemplified. This year, the award is being given posthumously to Sheehan, who died suddenly on June 1, at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport at age 60.
“She had a real impact on Amesbury public schools for over 25 years, and so we have invited her family to receive a certificate and her name will be added to a plaque that is in the Amesbury High School lobby.” Hoyt said. “It’s a way of celebrating her life and her contributions to Amesbury public schools.”
Amesbury High School Principal Danielle Ricci said she was lucky enough to spend a lot of time with Sheehan thanks to her daily lunch duty while assistant principal.
"She was incredibly supportive of students outside of just the cafeteria setting, and that included things like supporting our student groups who may want to run evening fundraisers or doing fundraising of her own to support students who had food insecurity throughout the summer," Ricci said. "She started the Kitchen Crusaders, which was a program where they sold whoopie pies during the school year to fund breakfasts and lunches for families during the summer months to who needed the support, so she really went above and beyond her duties as kitchen manager to become invested in the student body in a way that was just incredible."
Ricci added she was excited to see Sheehan recognized and hopes that it is just the start.
“I think that we need to continue to find ways to keep her name and all the things that she stood for a part of our school community,” Ricci said. “So I think this is a wonderful tribute to her and I hope it's just the beginning of ways that we can continue to honor her.”
Hoyt could not share information about the grants as they are kept a surprise until the night of the ceremony.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $30 or online ahead of time for $25 using this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/amesbury-educational-foundation-inc-11th-autumn-evening-of-giving-tickets-424700760407?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb&mc_cid=f655b4455a&mc_eid=e5eb703fac&fbclid=IwAR1J3U7KJAl1wqtemSmzLIFk55tu7E7gYlNoaVVXBKhGX0qULhUO-0defbc
