MERRIMAC — Merrimac Public Library offers the following programs.
”Expedition Bigfoot” — Thursday, July 27, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ronny LeBlanc, a best-selling author and star of Travel Channel’s hit series “Expedition Bigfoot” will speak.
LeBlanc is a recognized figure in the world of the paranormal, Bigfoot and UFOs. His “Monsterland: Encounters With UFOs, Bigfoot and Orange Orbs” details the history and connection between the various phenomena, highlighting his experience and a research area called Monsterland in central Massachusetts.
Registration is not required to attend. This program is recommended for adults and children ages 10 and up. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Merrimac Public Library.
”Doctors and Distillers” — Monday, July 31, from 7 to 8 p.m. In this virtual presentation, author Camper English will talk about his book “Doctors and Distillers: The Remarkable History of Beer, Wine, Spirits and Cocktails.”
He traces the overlapping history of alcohol and medicine from nutritional beer consumed in ancient Egypt up through high-proof hand sanitizer used to thwart COVID-19, along the way encountering medicinal wine, botanical liqueurs, alchemists, apothecaries, scientists and quacks.
“A fascinating book that makes a brilliant historical case for what I’ve been saying all along: alcohol is good for you … okay maybe it’s not technically good for you, but [English] shows that through most of human history, it’s sure beat the heck out of water.” –Alton Brown, creator of “Good Eats”.
Go to the library’s events calendar at www.merrimaclibrary.org to register. This virtual program is presented by Memorial Hall Library and Merrimac Public Library.
