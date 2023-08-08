BYFIELD — Take a look at some of the events coming up at Newbury Town Library.
For adults:
Aug. 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. – Drop-In Tech Help: Get answers to questions about all things technical. Bring questions and devices to the library. This is a drop-in session on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration required.
Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. – Summer Showtime! – “Mama Mia.” Beat the heat and join the library for a showing of “Mama Mia” starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgård. No registration required.
Aug. 16 at 5:45 p.m. – Seed Saving Presentation
Those enjoying the seed library that made its debut earlier this year now have an opportunity to learn how to save those seeds for either next year or to donate back to the seed library. The NTL is having a seed saving presentation by Gretel Anspach, a speaker through the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association. Register on library’s event calendar.
For children/teens:
Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. – Teen Advisory Group: Help decide what happens at the library. Come on down for pizza and to chat about books and events in the craft room. Please register on library’s event calendar.
Aug. 16 at 4 p.m. – Curious Creatures for End of Summer Reading: Curious Creatures will be bringing an exotic array of animals from Australia like the bearded dragon or the soft chinchilla from Peru and so many more. This is also a chance for folks to turn in summer reading logs for Read and Bead brag-tags and pony beads. Register on library’s event calendar.
Aug. 18 at 3:30 p.m. – Lego Club. All folks need for Lego Club is creativity and imagination. Visit the library for an hour of Lego-building fun. Recommended for ages 5 and older. Please register on library’s event calendar.
Newbury Town Library is located at 0 Lunt St., Byfield.
