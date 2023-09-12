ROWLEY — The following events are taking place at Rowley Public Library. For more information or to register, call 978-948-2850 or visit rowleylibrary.org.
Artist Bill Duke's works on display
Local artist Bill Duke’s art career spans more than 63 years. He began at UCLA and La Jolla Art Institute on the West Coast mastering the techniques of illustration, taught at the Art Institute of Boston and the Northampton School of Design, served as senior creative illustrator for the research and development department at Hasbro Toys, and later freelanced. He focuses now on teaching and his favorite medium of watercolor, one that many claim is the most difficult medium to manage.
His artwork will be on display through September. Duke's website is WEDukeArtStudio.com.
Artists or those with a hobby or interest are welcome to share their passions with the community. Call the library for more details.
Plastics crisis discussion
"Thicker Than Water – The Quest for Solutions to the Plastic Crisis" will be presented Monday at 7 p.m.
As plastic pollution piles up, photojournalist, scientist and author Erica Cirino will share information and the immediate action that can be taken to help communities and protect people's health from plastics.
Registration is required for this online program. To sign up to watch from home, visit the library website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. An email with the link to the webinar will be sent.
Author’s writing process with Karin Gertsch
Get insight into the writing process from author Karin Gertsch on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the library meeting room. Gertsch has published books in three different genres: a nonfiction travel book (Cape Ann and vicinity), a children’s picture book (Flora Has an Adventure), and now her first novel (Five Wishes). She’ll talk about the differences in writing each book, and what led her to write in such different genres. And she’ll touch on her experiences with the publishing world today and her decision to pursue less traditional paths to get her work published.
Gertsch is a retired educator, who lives with her husband on a Christmas tree farm in Essex. She is currently working on her second novel as well as a series of Flora stories for children and a creative non-fiction work. Registration not required.
Rowley Read-in
Come celebrate the freedom to read as a community. To kick off National Banned Books Week, the Rowley library is participating in Let Freedom Read, a statewide Read-in event held at local libraries.
Read what you want on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon on the library lawn. Cider and donuts and a story time for the little ones. Bring a book or borrow one, bring your own chair or blanket. Children’s story time begins at 10:30AM, followed by bubbles and chalk. If it rains, we will be inside (with donuts, but without the bubbles!)
Let Freedom Read is supported by the Rowley Library and the Joint Task Force for Intellectual Freedom with members from the Massachusetts Library Association, Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, the Massachusetts Library System, and the Massachusetts School Library Association. For a complete list of participating libraries go to libraries.state.ma.us.
Fall children’s programs
CFCE Community Playgroup is offered Mondays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The library is partnering with Family Connections CFCE to bring weekly playgroups with Miss Cindy. These playgroups are open to families with children up to age 5. Space is limited and registration is required.
Bouncing Babies storytime is Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10 a.m. The library staff will present half an hour of songs, lap-sit activities and stories. Bouncing Babies is for caregivers and children up to age 3. No registration required.
Family Story Time & Craft is Wednesdays from 11 to 11:45 a.m. The library staff presents songs, stories and a craft. This for children age 3 and older and their caregivers. No registration required.
