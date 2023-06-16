ROWLEY — Rowley Public Library is offering the following upcoming events:
The Original Dropkick Murphy
Author Emily Sweeney, a staff reporter at The Boston Globe,” will discuss her new book, “Dropkick Murphy: A Legendary Life,” Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m. in this Zoom webinar.
Learn about the inspirational life of Dr. John “Dropkick” Murphy, a pro wrestler and doctor who opened Bellows Farm, both a training facility for elite athletes and a secluded place for down-on-their-luck alcoholics.
Registration is required for this online program. To sign up to watch from home, visit the library website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. Participants will receive an email with the link to the webinar.
Red Sox Nation
Sportswriter Chad Finn will discuss his book, “The Boston Globe Story of the Red Sox: More Than a Century of Championships, Challenges, and Characters,” on Wednesday, June 28, at 6:30 p.m.
Baseball fans of all ages are welcome in person or online for a conversation about the Red Sox, the sport, the stories, and the future of baseball in Boston. Two ways to attend: visit the library or sign up to watch from home at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar (the Zoom link will be emailed).
For more information, check the library’s website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar, or call 978-948-2850.
