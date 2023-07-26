ROWLEY — The following events are offered by Rowley Public Library:
Tuesday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m. “White House By The Sea – A Century Of The Kennedys At Hyannis Port”
Author Kate Storey will discuss her new book, “White House by the Sea: A Century of the Kennedys at Hyannis Port,” in this Zoom webinar. The book provides a history of an American dynasty that has left an indelible mark on the nation’s politics and culture.
Storey is the senior features editor at Rolling Stone. She was previously a staff writer at Esquire, where she covered culture and politics, and has written long-form profiles and narrative features for Vanity Fair, Marie Claire, Town & Country and other publications. She lives with her family in New Jersey.
Monday, Aug. 7, 7 p.m. “For Genealogists: Demystifying The Big 3 free digital sites”
With the increasing costs of commercial databases, are free sites still valuable? Linda B. MacIver, a genealogy researcher, will revisit the Internet Archive, the Digital Commonwealth and the Digital Public Library of America as well as others.
This online presentation will be followed by a period where people can briefly share their latest genealogy research if they wish.
Registration is required for these online programs. To sign up to watch from home, visit the library website at rowleylibrary.org/calendar. An email will be sent with the webinar link.
For more information, visit the website or call 978-948-2850. The library is at 141 Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.