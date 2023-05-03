ROWLEY — Rowley Public Library will host a book launch May 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. during its farmers market.
Rowley author Carla Panciera presents her latest book, "Barnflower: A Rhode Island Farm Memoir."
The farmers market will celebrate local farmers and artisans.
Vendors at the market include Marshview Farm, Twin Birch Farm, Everything Alpaca and several Essex County beekeepers. The Rowley Agricultural Council will offer information on raising backyard chickens.
Visitors can tour the library’s new pollinator garden sponsored by the Friends of the Rowley Library. A reading and book sales/signing will follow.
For more information, contact the library at 978-948-2850 or carlapanciera@gmail.com. More about the author can be found at carlapanciera.wordpress.com.
***
Celebrate World Collage Day at the Rowley Public Library when it hosts its free Daydream Believer Collage Workshop on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Revel in creativity without pressure or expectation and tap into intuitive art making as guest artist Jess Furtado teaches how to craft collages full of personal expression and emotion.
The workshop begins with Jess sharing tips on how to make collage pieces from scratch, curate pieces, and create boldly.
Artistic experience and a knack for creativity are not necessary and all materials are provided. All are welcome to explore color, shapes, and expression in the supportive space that Jess creates. Participants leave with finished art, prompts for continued play, and confidence in their creative abilities.
Signup is required– space is limited. Visit the Rowley Public Library website at: rowleylibrary.org/calendar, or call: 978-948-2850.
The library is at 141 Main St.
