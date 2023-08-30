SALISBURY — The following events are scheduled for September at the Salisbury Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road (Route 1), Salisbury. Those interested in signing up can call the center at 978-462-2412.
Writing circle starts Sept. 6, with Bonnie Mason, an experienced writing teacher. Join the circle of no more than 10 writers, and enjoy the exciting journey to the magic of yourself. Mason has over 20 years’ experience teaching creative writing and she has facilitated Julia Cameron’s Artist Way group and Amherst Writers & Artist Groups. The eight-week class runs until Oct. 25, from 1 to 2 p.m. $2 per class.
Senior Day at the Carousel Building, Broadway Salisbury Beach on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m. Enjoy refreshments and learn the history of Salisbury, view the photos and scrap books of old Salisbury and take a ride on the carousel.
Fuel Assistance Forum Wednesday, Sept 13 at noon the at Salisbury Senior Center with Gerald Walsh from Community Action LIHEAP – Home Energy Assistance. The Massachusetts’ home energy assistance program (LIHEAP) is a free resource, offered by Community Action, Inc. to help eligible households pay a portion of winter heating bills. No matter what type of heating source, LIHEAP may be able to help pay winter heating bills. All Massachusetts residents are encouraged to explore eligibility for this free program and apply for assistance.
Coffee with the Friends of the Salisbury Senior Center will be held on Monday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. Enjoy some coffee, and treats with the welcoming group of friends.
Fall Field Trip Yankee Clipper Harbor Tour Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 12:30 p.m. Tour the Merrimack River and Newburyport Harbor with on a private charter. Cost: $12 per person. Limited seating. Sign up at the senior center
The third Wednesday of each month (Sept 20) Sen. Bruce Tarr’s Aide Kristen McDonald, 1st Essex District, holds office hours at 9:30 a.m. at the senior center for confidential meetings. If there is an issue or concern Tarr can help you with, call the center to schedule a private consultation.
Play cornhole Sept,. 14, at noon, at the Salisbury Senior Center. Lunch will be provided during the friendly competition. Those interested should call the center.
Sea Glass Art Class takes place Sept. 21, at 11 a.m.. This is art anyone can enjoy and all supplies will be provided. Bring ideas or use templates, attendees are guaranteed to go home with a canvas panel covered with sea glass. Cost is $5.
Field Trip — Rest-Stop-Ranch Tuesday, Sept. 26. Tour the Rest-Stop-Ranch respite retreat center and accessible gardens is a priceless resource in Topsfield that offers support and sanctuary for those looking to relax, for caregivers and all on a long term care journey. Attendees will experience a greater sense of wellness and healing through their programs. Van departs senior center at 12:15 p.m. and returns at approximately 3 p.m.
On Sept,. 28, the senior center hosts SNHUG, a group of ukulele enthusiasts who play all around the Seacoast including Prescott Park at the Salisbury COA. The musicians will play many tunes that folks will know and enjoy. There will be pizza and a Tiki bar courtesy of Brigham Health and Rehabilitation starting at 11:30 a.m. Dancing is encouraged. Call to sign up for the Salisbury luau. Suggested donation of $5 will cover fun and food.
