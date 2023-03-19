NEWBURYPORT — Friday was the first day of the rest of the year for many local restaurants and taverns as St. Patrick’s Day rang in the unofficial beginning of spring.
Stephanie Romano, co-owner of The Thirsty Whale along with Haven Marceau, said she expected their pub to be “packed” by the end of the day.
“I think this year is going to be special,” she said. “It’s on a Friday and people come here specifically on St. Patrick’s Day because it is such a tradition.”
“The Whale” was cooking up roughly 90 pounds of corned beef and Romano’s $7 Guinness drafts were also a big selling point.
“This is one of our busiest days. We expect to see between 300 to 500 people, in and out, throughout the day,” she said.
Romano also said she had two bartenders working throughout the day and a seasoned door staff to keep things orderly.
“This is the start of summer and spring and it brings everybody in. It’s the start of something real good. There’s going to be a lot of good things going on this summer and we’re just excited to be a part of it,” she said.
Mayor Sean Reardon started the day at 10 a.m. by pouring the first pint of Guinness at The Port Tavern.
“I love coming down and kicking off the day. It is such a big day here and, as always, there’s a lot of friends to see,” said the former Port Tavern bartender.
Reardon urged revelers to stay safe and added that St. Patrick’s Day is “the Super Bowl” for restaurants such as The Port Tavern.
“This is the biggest day of the year for them and it’s a lot of fun,” he said. “I really think that Newburyport comes alive, from here on out. That’s why the Chamber of Commerce has its Restaurant Week around this time of year, and Newburyport should be the place to be for shopping and our restaurants. We’re looking forward to another great year here.”
Port Tavern co-owner and general manager Abbie Hannan echoed Reardon’s comments.
“We call it our Christmas Super Bowl. It’s like a high holiday for us. It’s the busiest day of the year and everyone is also in a real loving mood, just like Christmas. We get hugs from people all day long. There is just goodwill in the air on St Patrick’s Day,” she said. The day when everyone’s a little Irish also means the beginning of spring, according to Hannan.
“This brings us out of the winter and it really is full steam ahead from here,” she said.
The mayor also made a stop at another former workplace, the Park Lunch restaurant, where Sheila Linehan was playing Irish music at noon.
“I’ve always loved Irish tunes and I grew up with it,” Reardon said. “Both sides of my family are from Baltimore, Cork, which is weird because that’s a town in Ireland that has about 4,000 people and somehow, both sides of my family are from there.”
Park Lunch owner Dan Wilmot said St Patrick’s Day is the biggest day of the year for his restaurant.
“This is huge for us. The bar crowd is huge and is here all day,” he said. “I’ve got 600 pounds of corned beef and I will probably run out of it by 5:30 or 6 p.m. Last year, we had 550 pounds. We did 450 meals and we were out at 5 p.m.”
Diners at the Park Lunch got to hear some Irish music from “Irish DJ” Matt Fontaine (another job Reardon once held) and Northshore Pipes and Drums was expected to make a special appearance about suppertime.
“We’ve been here around the clock getting ready for this, it’s really the only way to get it done,” Wilmot said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
