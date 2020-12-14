NEWBURYPORT — Kenneth Turino, Historic New England’s manager of community partnerships and resource development, will appear on “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss how Christmas traditions in New England have evolved over the past 400 years.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Turino about topics ranging from why the Puritans spurned Christmas to the origin of Christmas trees, the morphing of St. Nicholas into Santa Claus, and the impact of Charles Dickens’ book tour on American Christmas celebrations.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and live streams on YouTube (visit www.NCMHub.org and click on YouTube). After broadcast, the show is available on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show will also air on WJOP on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and is available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org).
