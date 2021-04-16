Ex-Haverhill assistant harbormaster's 105-foot-long tour boat breaks free from mooring, is trapped at Joppa Flats

Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%.