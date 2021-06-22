NEWBURYPORT – The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport presented $2,000 scholarships to two graduating high school seniors at its meeting June 8.
Receiving the Maria Iacono Memorial Scholarship, in memory of the club’s benefactor, was Erin Osinski of Newburyport High School. She will attend the University of Vermont in the fall to major in animal science and become a veterinarian.
Receiving the Anthony J. Fusco Community Service Award, in honor of the past club and district president, was Sophia Heusser of Pentucket Regional High School. She will attend the University of New Hampshire in the fall to major in business management.
The local club, part of the National Exchange Club, established in 1911, promotes community service, Americanism, youth service and the prevention of child abuse.
