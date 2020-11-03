NEWBURYPORT – The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport is sponsoring a complimentary cup of coffee and a doughnut at Changing Tides, 92 Pleasant St., for all veterans on Veterans Day from 7 a.m. to noon.
“This is a small gesture of thanks to all those living veterans for their sacrifice,” said club President Jane Collins.
Americanism is one of the club’s service areas, including the annual Field of Honor on the Bartlet Mall in September.
Other areas are youth service, including the annual Kids Day in the Park during Yankee Homecoming; general community service, including an annual harbor tour for clients of local adult daycare centers, and the prevention of child abuse through the financial support of the regional Michael B. Christensen Community & Family Support Center in Lawrence.
With direct service now restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the club has been making replacement financial contributions to local community organizations such as the Telecom Pioneers for support of troops overseas, Sarah’s Place Adult Day Care, The Salvation Army for community dinners and Thanksgiving turkeys, The Pettengill House for community support, Wreaths across America for holiday decoration of veterans’ gravestones, and both the Emmaus House for support of families in need and the Maris Center for Women.
Further information is available at the club’s website, exchangeclubofgreaternewburyport.org, or on Facebook or Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.