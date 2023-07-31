NEWBURYPORT — The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport will offer a day of fun activities with Kids Day in the Park at Atkinson Common on Wednesday during Yankee Homecoming.
Events kick off at 10 a.m. with a judged carriage and bicycle parade around the Civil War monument. Prizes will be awarded in each category for the best-decorated carriage and bicycle.
Local musician Steve Swochak will conduct his usual singalong, and Newburyport Public Library will offer an activity, as will the YWCA and Mrs. Murray’s Nursery School.
Vehicles from the Newburyport Fire, Police and Public Services departments will be open for inspection, as will an ambulance from Atlantic Ambulance.
Theater in the Open characters will circulate through the crowd during the event.
The Essex County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit will demonstrate the use of trained dogs in police work.
Newburyport High School art students will paint faces until closing time at 2 p.m.
Complimentary hamburgers and hot dogs will be handed out by the club about noon. Polar Seltzer will supply the drinks
