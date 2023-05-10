NEWBURYPORT — The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport will hold a complimentary luncheon Tuesday at noon at the Starboard Galley to speak about the benefits of membership.
The club offers members a chance to give back to the community while making new friends and having fun.
The club is best known for its Field of Honor held each September at the Bartlet Mall and Kids Day in the Park at Atkinson Common during Yankee Homecoming.
If interested, call club President Stuart Deane at 978-808-5854.
