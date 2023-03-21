EXETER, N.H. — New York Times best-selling author, attorney and advocate Rabia Chaudry will be the keynote speaker for Exeter LitFest.
Chaudry will discuss her newly released second book, “Fatty Fatty Boom Boom: A Memoir of Food, Fat, And Family” at noon April 1 at the event at Exeter Town Hall.
The book is a memoir about food, body image, and growing up in a loving but sometimes oppressively concerned Pakistani immigrant family.
Chaudry’s memoir offers readers a relatable and powerful voice on the controversial topic of body image, one that dispenses with politics and gets to what every woman who has ever struggled with weight will find relatable, according to a news release.
“I’m so excited and honored to be part of the Exeter LitFest this year and look forward to meeting other writers and readers,” Chaudry said in the release. “I’m also eager to see the town of Exeter and learn about its rich literary history.”
Chaudry is also the author of the New York Times best-selling book “Adnan’s Story” and the executive producer of a four-part HBO documentary series, “The Case Against Adnan Syed.” She is also a co-producer and co-host of the podcasts “The 45th,” “The Hidden Djinn,” “Nighty Night” and “Undisclosed.”
The “Undisclosed” team helped exonerate more than a dozen defendants and find new evidence to get nearly all of their defendants back in court.
The podcast recently featured the New Hampshire case of Jason Carroll, who was found guilty in 1992 of participating in the 1988 murder of a pregnant Bow woman. The Innocence Project of New England has taken on Carroll’s case, which they say is a wrongful conviction.
Exeter LitFest, held for the first time since 2019, is a nonprofit organization that hosts an annual event the first weekend in April.
The inaugural festival included a keynote speech by “Da Vinci Code” author Dan Brown, as well as events with Joe Hill, Brendan Dubois and New Hampshire Teen Poet Laureate Cate Dixon.
LitFest will kick off March 31 with a fundraiser called Exeter Goes Gatsby, featuring a 1920s speakeasy theme with live jazz.
Exeter LitFest’s mission is: “To leverage our wealth of local literary treasure, in an environmentally sustainable way, to connect both residents and tourists to the diverse literary voices and places of Greater Exeter, New Hampshire, for the benefit of children and adults, the local arts community and local businesses.”
For more information, visit www.exeterlitfest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.