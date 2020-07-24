ROWLEY — An unusual addition to his father’s headstone has caused a local man to run afoul of the town’s Board of Cemetery Commissioners.
Roy Ricker Sr. was a prominent figure in Rowley for many years as owner of Roy Ricker Trucking Co. and a member of the town’s Board of Water Commissioners. He also bought a Peterbilt 22-wheel tractor-trailer, Lassie, in 1997, according to his son, Roy Ricker Jr.
“He was always into trucking. He used to drive a truck when he was 16 years old,” Ricker said. “That truck was his pride and joy. My mother had passed away in 2006 and they had had a previous conversation about what the headstone should look like. So my father’s headstone has a picture of that exact same truck, which is headed into heaven.”
Ricker, 41, said he suggested to his father that his two 3-foot-long, 6-inch-round truck exhaust stacks be placed beside his headstone to be used as planters.
“He thought it was a great idea,” the son said. “We wanted to secure them into the ground and have hanging flowers coming out of the stacks so that, when the wind blows, they look like smoke.”
Roy Ricker Sr. died in December 2018 and his son made good on his promise to add the unique planters on Father’s Day last month.
But the exhaust stacks disappeared from the Rowley Burial Ground almost as soon as they were put up, according to Ricker.
“(The town) came in, they picked them up and just threw them in the trash,” Ricker said. “They didn’t lean them up against the building or contact the family or nothing. They just threw them away.”
A summer cemetery worker removed the stacks and placed them on the side of the road on the same day trash is picked up, according to Dave Petersen, chairman of the Board of Cemetery Commissioners.
“He placed the two stacks near the rubbish barrels,” Petersen said. “Apparently, the rubbish company came along and picked them up and off they went. I apologize for that but it just happened.”
Ricker said he and his family were upset that two such sentimental items were simply disposed of, so he approached the Board of Cemetery Commissioners to see if he could replace them.
Ricker was scheduled to appear before the board Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. but said he was unable to attend because of work and his request was denied.
“They are trying to say that these were used auto parts, which they were not,” Ricker said. “Even if they were, I have the town’s bylaws which make no mention of that.”
Petersen said the Rowley Burial Ground dates back to the 1600s and that the exhaust stacks are not a good fit for the historic cemetery. The cemetery commissioners unanimously denied Ricker’s request.
“We understand that he couldn’t make the meeting and that happens,” Petersen said. “But there are some ancient stones there that go all the way back to the 1600s and you have people buried there from the American Revolution and the Civil War and so on. There is nothing else like that in the cemetery.
“This was inappropriate for the Rowley cemetery so that is why we denied the request,” Petersen said. “They detract from what the cemetery is and we also felt it was a detriment to the surrounding gravesites and the people who wouldn’t want to see those stacks next to their loved ones.”
Petersen said his board intends to add a disclaimer on its website soon warning people not to install any similar displays without receiving commissioners’ approval.
Ricker took his story along with a photograph of the headstone to the “Rowley Talks” Facebook page later that day and received more than 200 mostly positive responses by Thursday afternoon.
“I’d like to start a petition to get these approved because of what they are,” Ricker said. “These are beautiful, chrome planters, which are allowed. I’ll obviously have to buy new stacks but, yeah, this is our family heritage.”
