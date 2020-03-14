2 exhibits on track at Newburyport Art Association

NEWBURYPORT – Two art exhibits are still on track for late March and April at the Newburyport Art Association, according to Jessica Pappathan, the executive director.
An exhibit of oil paintings by Jonathan Eiten will be on view at the gallery, 65 Water St., from March 31 through April 12, with an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 3.
Eiten is the 2020 recipient of the Newburyport Art Association’s Member Benefit Solo Show. The reception on April 3 is free and open to the public.
In addition, the Spring Member Open Show, featuring the artwork of talented NAA members, will be on display from April 3-25 in the Hills Gallery, with an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 4. The reception is free and open to the public.
A variety of media will be accepted into the show and on view, including acrylic, digital at, drawing, fine crafts, mixed media, oil, pastel, photography, printmaking, sculpture and watercolor.
The NAA gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5.
Visit the NAA’s website, www.newburyportart.org, for more information.
To contact Pappathan, email jpappathan@newburyportart.org or call 978-465-8769.
