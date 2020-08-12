AMESBURY — An exotic dancer arrested in November on drunken driving and other charges ended up spending eight days in jail after pleading guilty to most of the offenses Monday in Newburyport District Court.
Jociene D. Cardoso, 36, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, admitted to Judge Peter Doyle she was so drunk that she stopped her car in the middle of a busy street to eat a hot dog.
In addition to drunken driving, Cardoso was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, a state highway traffic violation and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.
For the drunken-driving offense, she was sentenced to 18 months behind bars but saw all jail time suspended for two years while on probation. She also lost her driver’s license for a year and was ordered to pay $350 in fines. She was sentenced to eight days in jail already served for driving with a suspended license. All the other charges were filed, according to court records.
On Nov. 10, Cardoso stopped her car in the north lane of Elm Street in Amesbury near Cumberland Farms, according to a police report. Traffic was backing up behind her when Amesbury police Officer Teagan Davis arrived.
Cardoso failed to move the car after Davis turned on her emergency lights and siren, so the officer approached Cardoso.
“Jociene was holding a hot dog in her mouth with one hand and talking on her cellphone with the other. I quickly told Jociene to pull the vehicle to the side of the road,” Davis wrote in her report.
After Cardoso moved the car, Davis went back to speak to her. The officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the car.
“I asked her what brought her to Amesbury and she said she was dancing at a club here. She identified the club as Ten’s Show Club, which is located in Salisbury,” Davis wrote in her report.
By this time, Officer Liam Leary arrived to assist. Davis asked Cardoso to take a series of field sobriety tests, including a nine-step walk and turn.
“During her first attempt at the nine-step walk and turn, Cardoso took off her coat and was now only wearing a cropped tank top. She did an exaggerated, provocative strut up and down the sidewalk, as if she was on a stage at a gentleman’s club, ignoring all of Officer Davis’ instructions,” Leary wrote in his report.
Davis eventually charged Cardoso with drunken driving and police found an open container of hard seltzer in her rented car. On the way to the police station, Cardoso explained that she was eating the hot dog in an attempt to “sober up.”
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.