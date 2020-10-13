NEWBURYPORT – Joseph Uscinski, an expert on conspiracy theories, will be on the The Morning Show on PortMedia's cable Channel 9 on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Uscinski, an associate professor of Political Science at the University of Miami, about his research on the underlying anxious mindset of people prone to adopting conspiracy theories.
Historical context, notes Uscinski, reveals that even the most extreme and outlandish sounding beliefs of contemporary groups like QAnon – such as the existence of political cabals engaging in cannibalism of infants – are longstanding and common components of conspiracy theories over the ages.
Uscinski will discuss the role that "motivated reasoning" plays for everyone in what we choose to believe. He will also discuss the possible evolutionary benefit of a conspiratorial point of view -- as well as how past benefits can prove dangerous in today’s world.
The Morning Show broadcasts Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and is also aired on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, check the “Morning Show” playlist on YouTube.
Each show will also air on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Thursday at 9 a.m., Friday at 8 a.m., the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and will be available as a podcast on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org).
For more about Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub, Inc., go to www.ncmhub.org.
