NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art (NAA) is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. To kick off celebrations, 75 7-inch-by-5-inch panels were distributed to NAA artists with a mission of filling the Hartson Gallery with new and exciting artwork. All artists began with the same blank wood panel. Artists were invited to paint, draw, collage, carve, assemble, sculpt… essentially to transform the panels into original works of art.
The Explorations of a Blank Slate: 75 Perspectives for 75 Years exhibition is a comprehensive reflection of the diversity among the NAA's member artists, showcasing a diversity of perspectives and artistic styles. Among the displayed pieces, one can find an assortment of works, from representational scenes to abstract compositions, from reliefs to collages, and even photographs, among others. Moreover, the works' smaller size provides an excellent opportunity for interested art enthusiasts to acquire them at affordable prices.
The exhibit runs through May 21.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org. The Newburyport Art Association is located at 65 Water St., Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.