NEWBURYPORT — Join the Merrimack River Watershed Council for a free guided hike at Maudslay State Park at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 19.
Maudslay has one of the longest publicly accessible waterfronts along the Merrimack. The hike will explore the park’s human and natural history and their connections to the river, including a Native American settlement site, the remains of a 19th century castle, the famed Laurels and the 19th century literary figures who were drawn to it, the remnants of the grand Moseley estate, and interesting natural phenomenon such as spring herring migration and resurgence of sturgeon.
The tour will also touch on environmental and climate change challenges facing the Merrimack, and what is being done to address them.
The tour route is roughly three miles long, and the terrain varies from flat to hilly. Some areas require a vigorous uphill hike.
This is a free event, but donations to MRWC are welcome. Note that Maudslay State Park charges a $5 fee for parking.
Preregistration is required, and the sign-up form can be found at merrimack.org/events
The hike is being presented by Merrimack River Watershed Council, a nonprofit organization that strives to improve the health and purity of the Merrimack.
For those seeking to explore other interesting spots along the Merrimack, MRWC will be hosting a guided hike at Pinnacle Park in Hooksett, New Hampshire, on Monday, May 16, at 1 p.m.
This one-hour hike will explore the history and geology of The Pinnacle, one of the most unusual natural features along the Merrimack River. The steep granite promontory was once an island in a vast lake, a lookout for Native Americans, a favorite spot for famed naturalist Henry David Thoreau, and the site of one of New Hampshire’s first natural recreational parks.
Today it’s a town park with an interesting story to tell, capped by a scenic overlook of the Merrimack and beyond.
This 1.1 mile-hike traverses steep terrain, gaining 200 feet elevation. Parking is available in the town parking area at the base of The Pinnacle, on Pinnacle Street. Rain date is Tuesday, May 17.
