NEWBURYPORT – Representatives from Extinction Rebellion, a nonpartisan movement that uses nonviolent direct action to persuade governments to act on climate issues, will be the keynote speakers at the PEG Center for Art & Activism on Aug. 5 from 7 to 8 p.m.
The public is invited to this event at 3 Harris St.
Extinction Rebellion’s Emergency Everywhere Newburyport campaign has drafted its Declaration of Climate and Ecological Emergency along with a support document, “Why Declare a Climate Emergency?” that have been sent to the mayor and city councilors.
“Newburyport has been a leader in working toward and responding to climate change,” said Leslie DiCola, the group’s Newburyport leader, in a press release. “Extinction Rebellion is leading the charge to convince city leaders to officially pass a Declaration of Climate Emergency in 2021.
“Declaring a climate emergency now recognizes the urgency, unifies efforts locally, and joins the efforts of 25 other Massachusetts communities calling for more aggressive measures on the state and federal levels,” DiCola added.
“Extinction Rebellion Emergency Everywhere Newburyport creates art-filled actions to raise awareness around the climate and ecological emergency,” said Paula Estey, executive director of the PEG Center for Art & Activism, in the release.
“This mission aligns with ours in that it uses art to bring attention to a critical crisis that challenges us locally and globally,” she added.
The PEG Center for Art & Activism accepts donations at www.paypal.me/pegcenter.
