SALISBURY — Records are made to be broken, which is exactly what happened last weekend during the Fairy Gnome Discovery Walk & Art Stroll when a new mark was set for the most fairy and gnome homes on a single walk.
Pettengill Farm was transformed into another world Saturday and Sunday during the event organized by the Salisbury Parks and Recreation Commission and the Salisbury PTA.
Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz emphasized they were aiming to break the record, which she believed to be 250 homes, and that even the most conservative tally shows they succeeded.
Fairy and gnome houses are tiny, whimsical replica homes built using mostly natural materials and were spread throughout the stroll to add to the event’s atmosphere.
“The conservative count was 268, which certainly put us well past the record,” Roketenetz said. “So we did it, any way you slice it, we did it.”
She explained that the majority of people came Saturday.
“The way we do our tickets is that folks can come whichever day they want. So if you buy a ticket for the event, you pick your time, you pick your date, and that’s that,” Roketenetz said.
“Most of the people probably came on Saturday despite the cold driving here (Sunday),” she added. “They came out, they had their galoshes on, they had their rain jackets, they had their umbrellas, and they came out and they were walking the trails.”
Roketenetz said they estimated that about 2,500 participated.
“We are thrilled with the amount of people that came through,” she said.
The majority of vendors came Saturday when the weather was better.
“A lot of them chose not to return on Sunday, but a lot of them did. I’m gonna say maybe we had about two dozen still left on Sunday,” Roketenetz said. “They put the sides up on their tents and just like a true New England artist, crafter, vendor, um, no pun intended, they muddled through it. and I know that I saw quite a few of them have some good traffic through their tents.”
Parks and Recreation Commission Vice Chairman Michael Colburn, who is also a selectman, said breaking the record speaks to how Salisbury is more than just a town.
“We come together when it is time to come together,” Colburn said.
Roketenetz said breaking the record shows how much people love the event. She said her favorite part is going around and hearing people talk to each other about how they want to get involved next year.
“You just hear that person to person, all different ages, boys and girls, youngsters, adults, and I think that’s the part of it when you actually see that happen year after year,” Roketenetz said. “You see that number grow, it’s just an indication that you’ve nailed it.”
She thanked Pettengil Farm, the Institution for Savings, and the Mass Cultural Council for helping to make the event possible.
