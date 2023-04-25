WEST NEWBURY — Spring has sprung and that means it’s time once again for an event that has captured the imagination of so many: the Fairytale Hayride.
The annual event, hosted by the Pentucket Arts Foundation, offers an afternoon of low-cost, creative fun for the community, according to organizers.
As part of the nonprofit organization’s Arts and Agriculture initiative, this public art event will be held Saturday at Long Hill Orchard and Farm from 1 to 4 p.m. The rain date is Sunday.
The Fairytale Hayride is geared toward families of preschoolers and young elementary school students, but everyone is welcome to participate, said Julie Malchow, a member of the Pentucket Arts Foundation’s board of directors who has organized the event for four years.
Participants hop aboard a hay wagon for a leisurely ride through enchanted meadows where local actors perform classic fairytale vignettes along the way.
It’s a great way to introduce youngsters to live theater, Malchow said, noting that it is a unique and affordable way for grandparents to spend time with the grandkids.
In past years, versions of popular fairy tales such as “Little Red Riding Hood,” “The Three Little Pigs” and “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” – among others – were performed.
Rides will start at 1:15 p.m. and each should take about 30 minutes. Face painting, pony rides and a bubble stand are also part of the fun and will help pass the time while waiting for a seat on the next hayride. Anyone wishing to get into the spirit by wearing a fairytale costume or farmer’s outfit is welcome to do so.
Tickets are $5 and can only be purchased at the event. Children under 2 years old may ride on an adult’s lap for free. Food and cold beverages from Long Hill Orchard will be available for purchase.
Long Hill Orchard, located at 520 Main St and in operation since 1896, is a family-run farm with seasonal pick-your-own apples, peaches, and pears, as well as baked goods, ice cream and a popular Community Supported Agriculture program with a large variety of vegetables.
It also offers picnic tables, hiking trails with views of the Merrimack River, tours for schoolchildren, and facilities for birthday parties, business meetings and social functions.
Director Brooke Snow, a Pentucket Regional Middle School educator and 2012 Pentucket alumna, leads the afternoon theatrical production.
Snow, who earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education in theater from the University of New Hampshire and a master’s degree in educational theater from New York University, most recently directed a production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time” at Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport.
She is also leading Pentucket Regional High School’s spring play “Lost Girl” and Pentucket Regional Middle School’s spring musical “The Addams Family.”
The Pentucket Arts Foundation, celebrating its 20th year, is on a mission to use the transformative power of the fine and performing arts to help make the tri-town Pentucket community a more creative and vibrant place in which to live, work and learn, according to organizers.
The foundation’s Arts and Agriculture initiatives are designed to promote performance art; to enhance awareness of a local farm; and to help revitalize, strengthen and enrich the communities.
Each October for the past several years, the foundation has hosted Terror Trail – another Arts and Agriculture initiative – in partnership with Maple Crest Farm. Farmers seeking to partner with the foundation on a community arts project at their farm should contact pentucketarts@gmail.com
The Fairytale Hayride is sponsored by the Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury cultural councils – three local agencies supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Visit www.pentucketarts.org to learn more or receive free online alerts on local fine and performing arts events.
