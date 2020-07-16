NEWBURYPORT — Three peregrine falcon chicks, which recently hatched from the nesting box at the Gillis Bridge, believed they could fly – and so they did.
This week, the young falcons successfully fledged the nesting box, which was built by the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife and installed by the state Department of Transportation in 2018, according to a press release.
MassWildlife biologists banded the birds last month to track their movement as they do with other falcons. Each chick received a silver metal band around its right leg and a regional color band on the left leg. They were each given unique identifying numbers and letters (06/CB, 07/CB and 08/CB).
Biologists will continue to track the birds’ travels and lifespan. The chicks will become independent in August, hunting on their own and searching for their own territories, according to MassDOT.
Last month, a boater rescued a falcon fledgling from the water beneath the bridge. After drying off overnight at the home of a local wildlife rehabilitator, the bird was able to take flight again the next day.
Marion Larson, chief of information and education at MassWildlife, said at the time that the fledgling “was lucky not to drown” as that is one of the risks when a falcon fledges.
Prior to nesting season this spring, MassDOT installed a new wildlife monitoring camera for public viewing at the Gillis Bridge. The camera takes photographs of the box every 15 minutes during daylight hours.
In addition to the nesting box at the bridge, MassDOT and MassWildlife monitor nine other falcon nesting box locations around the state.
Peregrine falcons have historically made their nests on cliffs but in recent years, they have adapted to using man-made structures such as buildings and bridges, according to MassDOT. The nesting box installation program was created so vulnerable eggs and chicks could be better protected from the elements.
For more information on peregrine falcons, visit www.mass.gov/service-details/rare-species-success-stories. To view images from the Gillis Bridge camera, go to www.senserasystems.com/public/project/gillisbridgeperegrinecamera.
