NEWBURYPORT — There’s no shortage of potential candidates for public office this year, but only one has been certified.
City Clerk Richard Jones on Thursday confirmed that Dyke Hendrickson is the first candidate to return nomination signatures for the fall election for City Council.
The Low Street resident is running for an at-large council seat, and filed his nomination papers with 64 signatures. The minimum is 50.
“Right now, he is the first to return papers,” Jones said, adding that the signatures were certified by his office.
Hendrickson is an author-journalist, who previously covered Newburyport for The Daily News and said he wants to work for a cleaner Merrimack River.
The council is composed of five at-large seats and six ward seats. The election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Potential candidates have until Friday, July 28 to take out nomination papers from the City Clerk’s office and will need to have them filed by Tuesday Aug. 1. If more than 10 people run for an at-large council seat, or more than two run for a ward seat, a preliminary election would be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19. More than six candidates running for the School Committee would also trigger a preliminary election, Sept. 19.
All of the current at-Large City Councilors, Ed Cameron of Hancock Street, Afroz Khan of Prospect Street, Connie Preston of Atwood Street, Mark Wright of Reservation Terrance and Bruce Vogel of Bromfield Street have taken out nomination papers to run for another, two-year term.
Former Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman has also pulled papers to run for an at-large council seat, while current Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue of Cherry Street could be in for a race this year, as High Street resident Stephanie Niketic has also pulled papers.
Another councilor who may need to campaign this fall is Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane of Hart Road after Curzon Mill Road resident Matthew Kane pulled nomination papers.
So far, Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand of Warren Street and Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley of Storeybrooke Drive are running unopposed for their seats, having already taken out nomination papers. Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid and Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace have yet to pull papers.
School Committee members Bruce Menin, Breanna Higgins and Steve Cole are also up for reelection to four-year terms in the fall, according to Jones.
Menin of High Street and Higgins of Storeybrooke Drive have taken out nomination papers to run for reelection but Cole had not, as of Thursday.
Atkinson Street resident Markus Fish has pulled papers to run for one of the three open School Committee seats.
“It’s nice to see this many people running for office,” Jones said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
