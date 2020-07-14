AMESBURY – As many as 500 customers lost electrical power for hours after a tree fell on Congress Street early today, snapping power wires and taking down a telephone poll.
Power was cut off around 5 a.m. sending a National Grid crew and other workers to the area of Clinton Street and Fern Avenue. A National Grid outage map shows electricity could be restored by noon.
Congress Street was closed to traffic in that area as a crews removed the tree and put up a new pole. The closure did not affect a traffic detour related to nearby Elm Street construction, according to a city official.
An intense thunderstorm blew by the Greater Newburyport area Monday around 3 p.m., at one point creating what meteorologists determined was a funnel cloud in Salisbury. A funnel cloud is related to a tornado and while the Salisbury-based event showed some signs of rotation, it never touched the ground. Had it touched the ground meteorologists would have classified the event as a tornado.
Some pop-up thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
