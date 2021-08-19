NEWBURYPORT — Dogs can’t read but they sure like to hustle after a thrown tennis ball. With that in mind, and to honor their beloved late goldendoodle, Gansett, the McGrath family recently installed what is being called a tennis ball library at Cashman Park.
Gansett died about a year ago at age 7, a loss that still reverberates within the McGrath’s Newbury home. With the Newburyport Parks Department’s blessing, the McGraths built the tennis ball library (similar to the Little Free Libraries across the country) to donate to the dog park in his honor.
“The excitement and feedback made the one-year anniversary so much easier,” Furnell McGrath said Wednesday. “It brought joy rather than sad that we missed him.”
McGrath said the idea for a tennis ball library came from her daughter Riley. For years, Furnell and her husband, Patrick McGrath, would take Gansett and then Riley to the Clipper City Rail Trail where they would end up at Cashman Park along the Merrimack River.
“The rail trail kind of began our family place,” Furnell said, adding that they would often bring tennis balls for Gansett to chase.
“He loved tennis balls with a passion and our hope is to bring joy to our community’s four-legged friends and their humans,” she wrote in an email.
Riley recalled an instance when she saw a bucket of chalk for children to use and thought that since the rail trail was teeming with dogs, a bucket of tennis balls would make sense.
Furnell did some research and learned that others had placed tennis ball receptacles in dog-friendly places across the country.
With that in mind, the McGraths pitched the idea of placing a tennis ball structure in the off-leash area of Cashman Park, figuring it would get the most use there. Constructing it was no big deal considering Patrick is a general contractor. And as part of the pitch, the McGraths offered to install and maintain it.
The idea was taken up by the city’s Parks Commission, which approved what commissioners called a “library” on June 17, according Parks Director Lise Reid.
“It’s a nice addition to the park and will be enjoyed by many, humans and canines alike,” Reid said. “If it’s as popular as the Little Free Libraries have been in our parks, it will be a big hit.”
Since its installation, the tennis ball library has brought joy and perhaps a sense of closure for the McGrath family.
“I’m a very emotional person and I cry over TV commercials,” Furnell said.
Those interested in checking out photos of tennis ball library patrons or posting their own pics can visit the Instagram page #gansettstennisballs.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.