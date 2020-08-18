NEWBURYPORT – Humane educator and animal welfare expert Marla Andrews will be a guest on “The Morning Show” on Thursday, Aug. 20.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Andrews about her work at Unity Farm Sanctuary in Sherborn, where – by means of virtual tours -- she helps visitors understand that “animals are living, breathing, sentient creatures that deserve humane treatment.”
Andrews will also discuss her work as a certified pet-loss grief recovery specialist. Currently she uses teletherapy to serve a geographic base that serves Greater Newburyport, Sherborn, and beyond.
“Think Like a Fact-Checker” is a topic that Northern Essex Community College Coordinator of Library Services Jenny Fielding offers through the NECC Speakers Bureau. In her interview on this topic on Thursday, she will explain why, with more people getting news from online sources, the burden of separating fact from fiction on newsfeeds and social media falls to information consumers.
Fielding will describe how clicking, liking, and sharing actually shape which stories and posts we see. She also will explain the simple strategies used by editors and fact-checkers to sort “quality information from internet noise.”
“The Morning Show” will broadcast live Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available for viewing on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show will also air on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and will be available as a podcast on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org).
