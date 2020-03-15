Farmers Market moves outside to avoid coronavirus

NEWBURYPORT — Despite coronavirus concerns, people were enjoying the sunny and 40-degree weather while supporting small farms and local businesses at the Newburyport Winter Farmers Market Sunday afternoon.
Hand sanitizer was aplenty as vendors shifted their booths from the usual location inside The Tannery Marketplace event tent to outside in the parking lot, and asked people to give each other space wherever possible. The fresh air and spacious market seemed to draw people who would rather be anywhere than in home isolation.
Folk-blues musician Chad Verbeck kept the energy alive as he sang and strummed his guitar.
John Girard and Don Goodwin, of Patty’s Guacamole in Gloucester, were decked out in St. Patrick’s Day gear as they made fresh guacamole on the spot. “It’s the real deal,” Girard said about their products.
Goodwin said the weather was bringing people out and they had seen a lot of regulars stopping by to continue supporting their business. “Erin go guac!” Girard yelled out to the market.
Phil Utter, of Cragged Mountain Maple in Freedom, New Hampshire, said he also saw some regulars stop by. He said they were looking for ways to support local business, despite all that is happening right now. Utter added that the weather was nice and it was “better than being inside Market Basket.”
Tom Taylor, co-owner of Grateful Tastes in Lowell, said it was a “nice to be outside” after a winter of “being boarded up indoors.” It may still be winter, but he said New England natives like himself were loving this temperature. “It’s sweatshirt weather.”
The Newburyport Farmers Market is sponsored by Newburyport Bank and Anna Jaques Hospital. It’s held at The Tannery Marketplace, 50 Water St., every other Sunday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. through April 5.
