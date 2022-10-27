AMESBURY — Topics ranging from power aggregation to infrastructure concerns were up for debate at a City Council meeting Tuesday.
During the communications portion of the meeting, multiple pressing issues were brought forward by the council.
Councilor Anthony Rinaldi spoke to Amesbury’s ongoing struggle to enter a power aggregation program, similar to what Salisbury has, and said the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities was to blame for the holdup.
Rinaldi said he hopes by drawing enough attention to the issue that there will be enough public outrage to force action. This comes as National Grid warns its customers of unprecedented price hikes coming this winter.
Following this, Councilor Steve Stanganelli spoke about the announcement of the city’s recently certified free cash amount: $4,695,302. In light of this recent influx of free cash, Stanganelli and other councilors listed off various issues, many related to schools, that need funding they do not have budgeted. There were calls for the potential formation of a capital improvement budget committee to best resolve those issues.
The calls for more spending continued over into public comment as numerous residents expressed concerns with the conditions of sidewalks, specifically on Merrimac Street.
Residents who stepped forward claimed that the sidewalks are a safety hazard for those 55 and older as well as bicyclists, who they claim have to go out of their way to avoid hazards. The consensus of those who spoke was that they hope something can be done to address the sidewalks before winter, when they said it will only be more dangerous.
The council continued a public hearing for Bill 2022-087 regarding the fate of Cynthia Road. Bill 2022-087, sponsored by Mayor Kassandra Gove, seeks to sell public properties on Cynthia Road on behalf of the Amesbury Affordable Housing Trust after declaring them as surplus and procuring a development proposal. The language of the bill calls for no more than four affordable housing units to be built should it be approved.
The proposal has led to ongoing debate on whether the property is suitable for affordable housing, as well as concerns about the loss of green space in the area should it be used for this project.
The continued public hearing saw more concerned residents write to the council as well as take to the podium to speak, as has been the case at the last two City Council meetings in which this hearing has been held.
Since this bill involves the deposition of land, it would require a two-thirds vote for approval.
With Councilors Adrienne Lennon and Peter Frey absent, Stanganelli motioned to continue the hearing to the Nov. 15 meeting so they could offer their vote and provide the bill a fair chance at reaching the two-thirds needed. The motion was approved 5-1, with Councilor Scott Mandeville in opposition, and council President Nicholas Wheeler recusing himself due to his status as an abutter of Cynthia Road.
On Nov. 22, the City Council will continue the public hearing on a free petition that would protect the two Cynthia Road parcels as open space and provide for passive recreational uses that promote the quality of life for Amesbury residents and preserve natural resources.
