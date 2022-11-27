NEWBURYPORT — Rainy skies couldn’t dampen the holiday spirit of several hundred revelers who packed the waterfront and Market Square on Sunday afternoon to welcome Father Christmas and ring in the official start to the holiday season.

For the past 30 years, the annual Santa Parade and tree lighting ceremony have been hosted by the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry in collaboration with the city and the Newburyport Rotary Club, bringing joy to children of all ages and drawing large crowds to the downtown area for carols, hot cocoa, holiday cheer – and a glimpse of Santa.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving has been the traditional day for the event, which is enjoyed by locals and out-of-towners alike. The merry occasion marks the end of what is, for most, a busy Thanksgiving weekend, but more importantly, the start of a month of Yuletide festivities for families across the region.

Chamber of Commerce President Nate Allard gave kudos to the collaborative spirit that makes the annual event a success.

“There are thousands of people here,” he said. “The Rotary Club of Newburyport is the mastermind of all this, but it takes a village. We have our DPS (Department of Public Services) that helps with the tree (this year a spruce from upstate New York) and the staging, our state officials, we have our senator, we had our mayor speak, it’s a big collaborative day for the holidays.”

Addie Hawes, 11 of Amesbury came wearing a necklace of large, brightly colored, flashing Christmas lights and did not seem to mind the rain at all and said her family comes every year. “It’s festive, and puts you in the holiday mood.” 

While many cities have a Santa parade this time of year, Newburyport incorporates its nautical heritage by having Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by boat, a U.S, Coast Guard boat to be exact.
 
After docking at the waterfront just after 3 p.m., the jolly pair led a procession that included the Newburyport High School marching band, Interact Club members, and state champion boys soccer team, as well as dancers from Nancy Chippendale’s Dance Studios of Newburyport and assorted costumed holiday characters handing out candy.
 
The parade moved up State Street, turned right on Pleasant Street, continued down Green Street and onto Merrimac Street, finally arriving in Market Square where Santa and Mrs. Claus joined Mayor Sean Reardon, First Essex Rep.-elect Dawn Shande and state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, as well as former state Rep. James Kelcourse and members of the Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce on stage for the tree lighting.
  
After local officials (and teens dressed as a reindeer, penguin, snowman and a Christmas tree) led the crowd in spirited renditions of several classic Christmas carols, they handed it over to Santa, who used his magic to light up the tree – and the imaginations of the happy children in the crowd. 

Nine-year-old Alice Schwab of Newburyport was excited to march in the parade with her junior Girl Scout Troop, but mostly, she said, “I’m just excited to see Santa,” adding with uncontained glee, “There’s only 28 more days till Christmas.” 

