NEWBURYPORT — Rainy skies couldn’t dampen the holiday spirit of several hundred revelers who packed the waterfront and Market Square on Sunday afternoon to welcome Father Christmas and ring in the official start to the holiday season.
For the past 30 years, the annual Santa Parade and tree lighting ceremony have been hosted by the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry in collaboration with the city and the Newburyport Rotary Club, bringing joy to children of all ages and drawing large crowds to the downtown area for carols, hot cocoa, holiday cheer – and a glimpse of Santa.
The Sunday after Thanksgiving has been the traditional day for the event, which is enjoyed by locals and out-of-towners alike. The merry occasion marks the end of what is, for most, a busy Thanksgiving weekend, but more importantly, the start of a month of Yuletide festivities for families across the region.
Chamber of Commerce President Nate Allard gave kudos to the collaborative spirit that makes the annual event a success.
“There are thousands of people here,” he said. “The Rotary Club of Newburyport is the mastermind of all this, but it takes a village. We have our DPS (Department of Public Services) that helps with the tree (this year a spruce from upstate New York) and the staging, our state officials, we have our senator, we had our mayor speak, it’s a big collaborative day for the holidays.”
Addie Hawes, 11 of Amesbury came wearing a necklace of large, brightly colored, flashing Christmas lights and did not seem to mind the rain at all and said her family comes every year. “It’s festive, and puts you in the holiday mood.”
Nine-year-old Alice Schwab of Newburyport was excited to march in the parade with her junior Girl Scout Troop, but mostly, she said, “I’m just excited to see Santa,” adding with uncontained glee, “There’s only 28 more days till Christmas.”
