Faulty power cord leads to tense moments for harbormaster

NEWBURYPORT — Local firefighters on Thursday responded to the city’s waterfront after receiving word of smoke coming from the Harbormaster Department’s new quarter-million-dollar rescue boat moored just yards from Harbormaster Paul Hogg’s office.
What could have been a potentially catastrophic incident turned out to be nothing more than a burnt power cord. About 30 minutes after firefighters arrived on scene around 9 a.m., Hogg carried the partially burnt yellow cord off the boat and showed it to a Daily News reporter.
Hogg said the boat did not sustain any damage and that he would take it out for a run to make 100 percent sure.
The new, $270,000 Safe Boats International rescue boat, was never in danger, a fire official said around noon the same day.
The boat was launched in late May weeks after it arrived. It was paid for with a $190,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security. The remaining $80,000 for the 25-foot boat’s purchase came from the harbormaster enterprise fund.
The rescue boat, built in Seattle, is equipped with a defibrillator and radiation detector. The boat has a 10½-foot beam and includes FLIR thermal imaging for night vision, as well as side-scan sonar and a pair of 250 Yamaha outboard motors in the back.
With a top speed of 60 mph, the rescue boat will be used for day-to-day operations, search and rescue, or any other emergency calls in which the harbormaster would be involved.
Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan contributed to this report.
