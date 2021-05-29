Favorite Poem Project scheduled during Yankee Homecoming

NEWBURYPORT — The 19th annual Greater Newburyport Favorite Poem Project will take place during Yankee Homecoming on July 31 at 3 p.m.
For 17 years, audiences attended the event on the last Sunday of April at Firehouse Center for the Arts, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted that tradition last year.
Instead, the Newburyport High School creative writing class presented the event virtually.
This year, organizers came up with a new plan amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns. With state restrictions lifting, the organizers have planned to present the Greater Newburyport Favorite Poem Project under an outdoor tent behind the Custom House Maritime Museum during Yankee Homecoming.
The National Favorite Poem Project was launched in 1997 by U.S. poet laureate Robert Pinsky, and Newburyport High School creative writing teacher Deborah Szabo was inspired to bring it to Newburyport after taking a class with him years ago.
This event is not meant to highlight literary analysis, nor is it a showcase for poets to read their original works, but rather an opportunity for a diversity of readers to demonstrate the many different ways poetry can affect them. In keeping with our goal of fostering a love of poetry, young poets under 14 years old may choose to share either a favorite poem by someone else or an original poem if they wish.
In Newburyport, the event has featured readers as young as four and as old as 103. It has drawn participants including mayors, city councilors, school officials, clergy and other local leaders.
Since poetry is a great equalizer, the goal of the event is to present poems from a broad spectrum of people, young and old, prominent and barely known. Poems may be old or modern, famous or obscure, in English or in another language — with a translation, of course.
Anyone interested in reading a favorite poem should send a copy to dszabo@newburyport.k12.ma.us by June 25.
With the poem, they should include their name, email address, phone number, a brief explanation of why that particular poem speaks to them and a piece of identifying information, such as their profession and/or age to ensure there is a varied group of readers and poems at the performance.
