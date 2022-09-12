ROWLEY — Agents from the FBI’s evidence response team arrived at the shuttered Hydrant Regency dog kennel Friday morning to collect evidence roughly two weeks after the Route 1 business was closed by local police.
Roughly 30 dogs were removed from the kennel on Aug. 29, and returned to their owners after local police and animal protection agencies shut down the business, according to local police.
Soon after, Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas said his department was conducting a “criminal investigation” of Hydrant Regency owners April and Marc Bernhardt after police discovered unsafe conditions there.
FBI Boston spokesperson Kristen Setera said she could not comment on Friday’s activity but added there was no threat to public safety.
“At the request of the Rowley Police Department, the FBI’s evidence response team is assisting them in an ongoing investigation,” she wrote in an email.
According to its business profile, the Hydrant Regency has been in business for 31 years and serves clients in Rowley, Newburyport, Ipswich, Danvers, Georgetown and Newbury.
None of the dogs appeared to have a serious medical condition. Dumas described them as “reasonably healthy and safe.”
Some of the dogs belonged to the kennel’s owners, others were there for the day, and others were being boarded overnight, Dumas added.
Dumas said the unsafe conditions were discovered by the town’s animal control officer while responding to a earlier incident involving missing goats.
On Aug. 27, Rowley police responded to a report of four goats walking along Route 1 and worked with the Animal Control Department to round up the animals which had not been reported missing.
Rowley police and the animal control officer identified Hydrant Regency as the home of the goats. While returning the goats, the ACO noticed some concerning issues at the kennel, which led to a follow-up investigation by Rowley police and Animal Control in collaboration with the MSPCA and Animal Rescue League of Boston, according to local police.
“The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Evidence Response Team has now joined that investigation, which remains ongoing, and there will be a significant police presence on the property on Friday. Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the area,” Dumas said in a press release Friday.
The kennel has been closed since Aug. 29. Animals being housed on the property have been returned to their owners, while the goats are in the custody of the MSPCA.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
